KEUKA PARK — Jeff and Wendy Gifford have made their marks professionally, but when it comes to community service they are best known as a team.
Last week, that community — which includes Penn Yan, Yates County and nearby Prattsburgh in Steuben County — honored them as a team.
Before nearly 100 people during a luncheon at Keuka College, the Giffords received the college’s Donald and Corrine Stork Award for Community Service.
The award was first announced last summer. A luncheon was planned for December but postponed due to Covid-19.
“Thank you to Keuka College for making this award possible,” said Jeff Gifford, president of The Birkett Mills in Penn Yan. “This honor is especially meaningful because it recognizes us as a team. We have never looked at anything we have done for the awards or personal recognition. It’s all about helping people and the community to make things better.”
Keuka established the award in 1991 to recognize local residents who exemplify the college’s commitment to valuing individual initiative for the common good. The Storks were the first winners of the award; it later was named for them.
The Storks presented the award for many years. Don Stork, who was known as “Mr. Penn Yan,” passed away in 2012. His wife died two years ago. Their daughter, Peggy Stork Havens, and their son, Steve Stork, presented this year’s award last Thursday.
“Jeff and Wendy have an impressive résumé when it comes to social responsibility, and their deep dedication to their community and its residents can be seen each day,” Steve Stork said.
That résumé is crammed with efforts on behalf of numerous Penn Yan and Prattsburgh organizations. Jeff, a star basketball player at Prattsburgh, was a longtime basketball coach at his alma mater, chairman of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center Board of Directors, and one of the founders of the popular Buckwheat Festival in Penn Yan.
Wendy Gifford, a 1978 Keuka College graduate, was nurse/manager at Geneva General Hospital’s Family Birth Center. Later, she was a nurse for Yates County Public Health and at Prattsburgh Central School, where the Giffords’ children attended school. Now retired, she volunteers at Keuka Comfort Care Home near Penn Yan (the 2007 winner of the Stork Award) and has volunteered at numerous covid vaccination clinics. She is on the Keuka Comfort Care Home Board of Directors and the Finger Lakes Health Foundation board.
Over the years, the Giffords organized student trips to New York City and remain active in community groups.
“The real reward is when we look back and see what has been accomplished, and we can take pride in having been part of something that has made a difference in people’s lives,” Jeff Gifford said.
The Giffords also were given a state proclamation from the offices of state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and state Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, expressing their “collective appreciation, gratitude, recognition, and tribute to Jeff and Wendy Gifford.”