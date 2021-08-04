Some of the region’s state and federal representatives issued statements regarding the sexual harassment report about Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James.
Here are some of them:
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 Canandaigua: “First and foremost, I applaud the women who have shown great bravery in speaking out. Every New Yorker should read the AG’s report. No person should be subjected to harassment of any kind, especially by a leader in state government. The Democratic majorities need to call the Legislature back to session immediately so that we can act on impeachment and begin to restore trust and confidence in state government. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s a choice between right and wrong.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58, Big Flats: “The attorney general’s investigation should mark the end of the Cuomo administration and a disgusting chapter in New York State government. This thorough, independent investigation makes it clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold public office. It leaves him standing, no matter how he will try to lie about it now, without a shred of credibility, honesty, integrity, or trust. Gov. Cuomo needs to resign. He and his inner circle, who have been complicit in Cuomo’s lies and covering up his unlawful behavior, need to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131, Manchester: “The attorney general’s report released today on Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment is truly disturbing. The evidence is abundant and compelling that the governor is a repeat sexual harasser. His harassment and assault of multiple women, including aides, state agency employees and a New York state trooper assigned to his protection detail, is disgusting. The governor is in no place to govern the state of New York, and he does not represent the values of our state. Today, I am reiterating my call for Gov. Cuomo to resign immediately.”
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130, Lyons: “The governor needs to resign. If he doesn’t, we must push forward with impeachment. It is time for the people of New York to have a governor who leads efficiently, has the best interests of New York in mind and actually respects the people they represent.”
Congressman John Katko, R-24, Camillus: “The report detailed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James confirms that Gov. Cuomo abused his office by engaging in a pattern of sexual harassment and retaliation. The governor created a hostile and intolerable work environment and broke federal law, as well as the state law he enacted. Officials at all levels of government have a duty to prevent this type of horrific conduct. Instead, Gov. Cuomo enabled it. For his inexcusable and egregious conduct, Gov. Cuomo must resign.”
State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132, Corning: “The attorney general made it clear that Gov. Cuomo’s behavior fostered a toxic work environment that violated multiple state and federal laws in his repeated sexual harassment of women. These brave women should be commended for their courage in coming forward to share their experiences in the face of intimidation and retaliation from the governor and his staff.
Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-27, Buffalo: “Andrew Cuomo has irreparably disgraced his office, broken numerous laws and intimidated at least one brave employee who came forward and reported his consistent abuse. He must resign.”