The Finger Lakes Times received a number of comments from elected Republicans in the Finger Lakes region on the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. We also reached out to members of Cuomo’s own party, the Democrats, to find out what they thought of his decision. Here are some of their responses. More can be found at fltimes.com.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130, Lyons: “After calling for it for months, I’m glad to see Gov. Cuomo has finally listened to the people of New York and resigned. Though it is a sad day for New Yorkers when our governor has to resign, we will rise above this together. I hope, though, that he is still held fully accountable for his actions, as no one should be above the law. Lastly, I’d like to congratulate and welcome Kathy Hochul to her new role as governor. I look forward to a positive bipartisan relationship with her.”
State Sen, Pam Helming, R-54, Canandaigua: “This is the first step to begin to restore trust and confidence in our state government. Again, I express my gratitude to the brave women who came forward. The work toward justice and accountability must continue, for these women, and for the 15,000-plus nursing home and long-term care residents who died of COVID-19. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has dedicated her career to public service. She and I have worked together on a number of projects important to the 54th District. She has visited our district many times over the years, and as recently as two weeks ago. I am confident that Gove. Hochul will help us move forward, together, as a state. I look forward to working with our first female governor.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58, Big Flats: “I think we have all been tired of hearing this governor desperately and pitifully trying to hold on to power over the past several months, and so it is important for the start of a new era in New York State government. It is critical that a new governor and the Legislature immediately get refocused on governing, on addressing the critical challenges facing local communities here in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions and throughout this state, on rebuilding New York’s economic and fiscal future, and on restoring public safety and trust.”
Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131, Manchester: “Despite his continued denial of sexual harassment, it is clear that Andrew Cuomo is a predator, and while he has finally resigned, he still must be held accountable and answer to the criminal complaints filed against him. Now, without him in office, we can get back to governing and working to recover from the pandemic. I look forward to working with fellow upstate New Yorker, Gov. Kathy Hochul, to make this great state we call home a better place.”
State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano: “In light of the numerous scandals and investigations surrounding Gov. Cuomo, the governor announcing his resignation today was inevitable and long overdue. This will be remembered as a dark period in New York state history. His resignation is clearly in the best interest of all New Yorkers. However, it is critically important that the numerous investigations taking place continue to completion so answers and accountability can be provided, particularly for the families of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes, the brave women who came forward to share their experiences and for all New Yorkers for having to endure the dark period of cover-ups, illegal activity and total lack of transparency and honesty.”
Ontario County Democratic Chair John Hurley: “Today Gov. Cuomo did the right thing for his family and for all New Yorkers by stepping down so that ‘government could get back to governing.’ Knowing of his love for the people of New York it is not surprising that despite his natural instinct, he chose what was best for them rather than his personal interest. Gov. Cuomo is handing off to Lt. Governor Hochul a legacy of accomplishment upon which she will build. Kathy Hochul is a person of integrity who works tirelessly to better the lives of New Yorkers in all corners of the state. The lieutenant governor knows Ontario County well and will be supportive of our efforts to grow and prosper. I look forward to working with her.”
Seneca County Democratic Committee Chair Susan Ottenweller: “Seneca County Democratic Committee joined most other county Democratic committees in calling for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation following the release of the Attorney General’s independent investigation. We believe the charges against Cuomo rendered him unfit to continue to lead New York. Kathy Hochul is a longtime good friend of Seneca County, and we’re very excited to have her elevated to governor.”
Wayne County Democratic Committee Chair Mark Alquist: “I am very pleased that Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation today, so that ‘New York State government can get back to the business of governing,’ as he stated. To that end, I am excited New York State will have its first female governor. Kathy Hochul is highly qualified to be our next governor: former town board member, county clerk and congresswoman. During her time as lieutenant governor she visited Wayne County to learn and address issues facing our residents. New York State will be in good hands with Gov. Hochul in leadership.”
Geneva Ward 4 City Councilor Ken Camera: “Plain and simple, I am glad he has stepped aside. That is good for New York, good for getting on with the job of governing the state. No more distractions. Now we have to find out if our new governor, Kathy Hochul, has an environmental credo and will help us save our precious Seneca Lake.”
Yates County Democratic Committee Co-Chair Rich Stewart: “It became apparent Gov. Cuomo could not continue leading New York State after the Attorney General’s investigation of the sexual harassment accusations. It was wise for him to step down and let Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul take over the massive job of leading New York State for the rest of his term.”
Geneva City Democratic Committee Chair Larry Campbell: “Gov. Cuomo did the right thing by resigning. In doing so, he set aside his own personal interests and ambitions for the good of his colleagues and supporters, state government, and the people of New York. I can only wish that he had been more contrite. Perhaps that will come later. Sometimes wisdom comes with age.”
U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-24, Camillus: “I commend the women who bravely spoke out against Gov. Cuomo’s disturbing pattern of sexual harassment, abuse and retaliation. The governor’s resignation is long overdue. Still, it does not adequately hold him accountable for his actions. Gov. Cuomo abused his office and broke the law. I am glad that law enforcement in New York State continue to investigate the governor’s actions. Criminal prosecution must remain on the table. ... Officials in state government, led by incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul, must now focus on leading our pandemic recovery while addressing the deep-rooted corruption and abuse that has endured in Albany for far too long.”
Steve Barnhoorn, Richmond town board member: “As I said several days ago, the run-up to Gov, Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech reminded me of similar events leading to Richard Nixon’s resignation on Aug. 9, 1974. For the state’s sake, I’m relieved Cuomo finally realized staying in office was futile and demeaning to the office of governor.”
Scott Comegys, state assembly candidate, 130th District: “The governor resigning today is the right action to take and enables us to move forward in an extremely difficult time without further distraction. I welcome Gov. Kathy Hochul and look forward to her leadership. I also want to say thanks to the 11 victims for speaking up, and I appreciate their courage. Thanks to them we have accountability where it is most needed.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York: “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Gov. Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt. Gov. Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt. Gov. Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gellibrand: “First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor. I look forward to working together to continue serving the people of our great state.”
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy: “An expectation of leadership is to take responsibility for one’s actions. Resignation is a personal decision, and I agree with Gov, Cuomo’s decision to resign. This decision will hopefully prevent further trauma for the courageous women who came forward and it allows state government to get on with the business of serving New Yorkers. I offer my full support to incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul. Kathy is a friend, a colleague, and a remarkable representative of the people of the state of New York. She will serve in the same way she has for her entire career in public service: with honor, tenacity, compassion, and dignity.”
— Compiled by Steve Buchiere