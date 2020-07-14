GENEVA — When it comes to access and information related to council meetings, the city is getting an A rating from a state good government group.
The New York Coalition For Open Government said it reviewed websites of 20 towns and cities across the state with populations between 10,000 and 32,000 related to meetings the municipalities conducted in June.
Besides Geneva, nearby cities in the survey included Auburn and Ithaca.
The coalition said only three local governments — Geneva, Plattsburgh and Rotterdam — got A ratings based on the following state open meetings law requirements:
• Are all meeting documents posted online prior to the meeting?
• Are meetings being live-streamed on the local government’s website?
• Are meeting videos/audio posted on the website after the meeting?
• And while not required by the Open Meetings Law, are local governments posting meeting minutes online in a timely fashion? The coalition said it defines that as meaning the minutes of the last meeting are posted before the next meeting is held. It said that can be accomplished by posting draft minutes or at the very least including the minutes from the prior meeting in the next meeting agenda packet, which Geneva does. Government bodies such as City Council are charged with reviewing and approving meeting minutes.
City Manager Sage Gerling said Monday that she had not heard of the city’s A in the survey. Paul Wolf, president of the group, said he hopes to reach out to city officials soon.
Gerling issued a statement in response to the coalition’s A grade for Geneva
“The city is pleased to be acknowledged for working diligently to safely and openly host meetings remotely,” she said. “We have definitely had to continuously make adjustments along the way to address issues. We are grateful to our community for helping us to navigate this new normal and for being active participants remotely.”
While Geneva got an A, a slight majority got Bs from the group for achieving three of the four criteria. One town, Lockport, Niagara County, got an F for not meeting any of the four criteria set by the coalition.
Wolf, based in the Erie-Niagara region, noted that Geneva did better than many municipalities twice its size or even larger, such as Elmira and Rome, which each fulfilled just two of four criteria.
“It’s not about budgets or resources,” he said. “It’s about the commitment.”
Wolf said the open meetings law requires municipal meetings to be live-streamed, and he noted that many did it for the first time when the COVID-19 quarantine started in March and government boards met virtually on platforms such as Zoom.
“I’m hoping they continue to live-stream (after the pandemic),” he said.
The attorney said governments should all be live-streaming, given the greater access to technology that is now available, such as high-speed broadband internet service.
“I don’t think that it’s really that difficult,” Wolf said.
He said live-stream meetings have proven popular around the state during the pandemic.
In Geneva, council meetings air on Finger Lakes Public Television on Spectrum’s public access channel, at FLTV’s webpage and through the Zoom teleconference platform. They can be accessed by phone as well.
And while the state has a number of open meeting requirements, they are pretty much toothless, Wolf noted.
“Unfortunately, there is no enforcement mechanism,” as there are no penalties for ignoring the laws, he said.
Wolf said the Coalition For Open Government used to monitor issues just in Erie and Niagara counties, but is now taking a statewide focus. Their hope is to press state legislators to include enforcement provisions in the Open Meetings Law. The effort has so far been mostly ignored by state legislators, Wolf said. Of 213 legislators contacted about the law, not one responded, he said.
For more information on the group, go to nyopengov.org.