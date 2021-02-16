GENEVA — Many of us remember how much fun it was when our teachers would take the classroom outside on a warm, sunny day for a book reading or some science-related project.
But for the children at Moodie’s Children’s Hours School — a tiny private institution that operates out of Faith Community Church on Lewis Street in the city — the outdoors is an everyday classroom.
The 30-student school has a central focus on appreciation of beauty and natural things, according to School Director Lauren Glick, a former Geneva City School District teacher.
Glick, who attended the school as a child, said those things can’t be an abstraction — you have to live them.
Which is why you will see the students, who run from pre-K to grade 5, outdoors just about every day, including at its recently-built pavilion at the Geneva Peeps property on State Street.
“As a micro school, we are very mobile and often take learning outside anyway,” Glick said. “A big part of our philosophy of education is based on the premise that each child find identity, meaning and purpose in life through connections to the community and to the natural world.”
Obviously, that can be difficult during inclement weather, and Glick said school officials recognized that if they wanted to take the classroom outside consistently at Geneva Peeps, they needed some cover.
Thanks to a fundraising effort and help from local businesses, the kids now have a covered classroom at the site, where a chicken cooperative has been running since 2014.
The school volunteers for the co-op, with students and staff cleaning cages, feeding the chickens and attending to other chores each Tuesday.
The property also features community gardens, which Glick said have been incorporated into the school’s science curriculum.
“Reading, math, science and social studies lessons can all happen outside,” she said. “It just takes a little more creativity. Children sit on tree stumps, spaced out 6 feet apart and we use outdoor blackboards.”
With COVID-19 still a real concern for both the school and parents ahead of the 2020-21 school year, it seemed more important than ever to have at least half the school day held in the fresh air outdoors, Glick said.
“In winter months we can (still) be out,” she said. “We just strap on the snow pants and gloves.”
Even in 10-degree weather the kids will spend a couple of hours learning outside.
The pavilion fundraising effort was led by parent Ali Murray, who explained that the school received donations from parents, ITT Goulds Pumps, where her husband Matt works, as well as through an online GoFundMe page. About $13,000 was raised in just a matter of weeks, she said.
“Outdoor learning was such a priority to our families that most of the money needed to build the pavilion was pledged by our parents,” Glick said.
Beyond the donations, 84 Lumber in Waterloo, and the contractor, Vine Country Builders of Himrod, worked with their tight budget, Glick and Murray noted.
Murray came to Geneva from Portland, Oregon, after her husband got transferred. She believes in what Moodie’s Children’s Hours School provides its children, including her own.
“The school is such a special place,” she said. “It’s like a family. I believe in what they’re doing.”
She noted that fundraising is continual for the private school, where many of its students get tuition assistance.
However, the Peeps property is more than just a place the school uses. The land became theirs two years ago when owner Jeff Henderson donated it to Moodie’s.
“One of the goals was to make it Geneva’s outdoor community center,” said Henderson, who still manages the Geneva Peeps operation. “It’s become that.”
The project is not complete, noted Glick, who oversees the school with fellow teacher and Assistant Director Heather Schwilk.
The kids are still using tree stumps for chairs and the pavilion could use some canvas walls on three sides to help keep out the wind, snow and rain. And a gravel floor would be nice as well, Glick and Murray added.
Fundraising is ongoing, Murray said.