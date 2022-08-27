There’s been lots of stories of staffing issues coming out of the nation’s school districts — from bus drivers to aides to substitutes.
But in some parts of the nation, there are reports of severe teacher shortages heading into the 2022-23 school year.
The Finger Lakes Times asked school superintendents throughout its readership area how they’re faring for staffing heading into the new school year.
The responses were mixed.
• At Geneva, Superintendent Bo Wright said it’s been a busy summer addressing staffing.
“Like many of our neighboring schools, filling open positions has been a challenge this year,” he said. “Given the widespread nature of this problem, we believe it is based on both the pandemic — particularly the early retirements and career changes it triggered — and the nature of the economy at this time. Our human resources team has been meeting with candidates all summer, with interviews scheduled to continue into next week. We are hopeful that all key vacancies will be filled before school opens.”
• At Clyde-Savannah, Superintendent Mike Hayden reported three instructional positions remain open.
“As with many schools, the number of open positions is far greater than available candidates,” he said. “Certified Spanish and science teachers are very hard to find right now.”
• At Waterloo, Superintendent Terri Bavis said there are six non-instructional openings and six instructional positions open.
“Hiring is tough,” Bavis said. “There are definitely not enough people out there looking for jobs as we have had in the past.”
• At Marcus Whitman, Sharene Benedict, secretary to Superintendent Chris Brown, noted a number of openings for instructional and non-instructional staff.
Benedict, also the district clerk, said Whitman has openings for three special education teachers.
“We would like our special education teachers to have an additional certificate,” she said. “We also need a physical therapist. Substitute teachers are needed. We are short-staffed for non-certified positions: four bus drivers, four teacher aides, two custodians and substitutes in food service, cleaners, custodians, teacher aides, bus drivers and bus monitors.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3RswLnR to see the current vacancies.
• At Palmyra-Macedon, Superintendent Bob Ike said the district has vacant positions across several departments, including two full-time teaching positions and one full-year substitute teacher.
“The exact number of openings can vary as a school year carries on,” Ike noted. “The openings will not impact the district’s ability to fully open for the 2022-23 school year. We will continue our mission to provide a world-class education for our students and staff. The district will continue to interview candidates and fill those vacant positions, and we encourage those who are interested to visit our website. They can click on the Human Resources page at https://bit.ly/3AlDtEX to view our online job postings.”
• At Penn Yan, Superintendent Howard Dennis said the “hiring season has certainly been more challenging than previous years. We currently have only one opening — technology. In general, people are reflecting on their priorities in life: Moving closer to family, cutting the commuting distance to work, and more openings because of people leaving the profession. We also have struggled with support staff openings — bus drivers, teaching assistants, etc. This issue seems to be a more competitive job market in general with higher wages being offered in many competing positions.
• At Lyons, Superintendent Matt Barr said the district is “progressing through the hiring process as we fill open positions. We are excited to add a talented group of new hires with the high-quality veteran staff members that are returning. We hope to be fully staffed by the opening of the school year.”
Ed. note: Most of the responses in this story came early this week or late last week, so some of the open positions may be filled by now.