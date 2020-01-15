SENECA FALLS — New York State’s “I Love NY” tourism campaign is backing a new effort to encourage winter tourism in the Finger Lakes Region called “Where Brave Women Winter.”
The campaign aims to increase awareness of the region where some of the nation’s most prominent equal rights trailblazers left their mark on our national story.
Those women include Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Matilda Joslyn Gage and the Iroquois Confederacy matriarchs. The campaign highlights a rich history full of bold, brave women who not only made their homes here but made history there as well. The initiative has drawn together a number of counties and has been supported by the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council and I Love NY. The campaign coincides with Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March.
The stories of Stanton, Tubman, Anthony and others, special itineraries and other brave woman-made connections will be available at the website www.bravewomenflx.com.
Attractions highlighted are the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn, the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor, the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center in Fayetteville and the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester.
The campaign also coincides with the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 that gave women the right to vote.
Campaign activities kick off this weekend with the three-day Women March in Seneca Falls.
The weekend starts Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn with a “Feminist Marketplace.” Attendees are invited to explore wares from women-owned businesses and feminist vendors, as well as a program at 5:30 p.m. with a speaker and refreshments. The day will conclude with a concert by singer-songwriter and activist Holly Near at 8 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theater downtown.
On Saturday, the fourth annual Rally and Women March will be 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Park on lower Fall Street, Seneca Falls. Speaking at the rally are Coline Jenkins, the great-great granddaughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and National Organization for Women President Toni Van Pelt.
The march, expected to attract thousands, will start at 1 p.m. The day will end with a 4 p.m. concert by BETTY at Academy Square on North Park Street.