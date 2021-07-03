Geneva might not have a fireworks display this Fourth of July weekend, but folks won’t have to drive far to find them.
While not a complete list, here’s a few regional ideas for those who don’t think the Independence Day holiday is complete without some colorful explosions in the nighttime sky.
July 3
• The Vista Event Venue at Sampson Park, 6040 State Route 96A, Romulus, is hosting fireworks from a barge on Seneca Lake at dark. It’s part of a free event featuring music, food trucks and cash bar. The event runs from 6-10 p.m.
• The Seneca Falls Canal Festival will feature over 30 straight minutes of fireworks, beginning at 10 p.m. The fireworks are provided by the town of Seneca Falls.
• Sodus Point is hosting a fireworks display bayside at 10 p.m.
• Fireworks are planned at Sandy Bottom Park, off County Road 36 in Richmond, at dusk.
• The town of Farmington is hosting a July 4 celebration at the Farmington Town Park, 1000 County Road 8. The event also features food and music that starts at 6 p.m.
July 4
• Fireworks will fill the sky over Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua, as part of a free July Fourth celebration from 1-11 p.m. featuring live music, food and beverages.
• The Branchport Fire Department, 3686 Route 54A, is hosting a fireworks display at 10 p.m.