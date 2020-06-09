GENEVA — Kevin Whitaker said his life as an educator has been built around the concept of being a “guardian for kids,” that all of them, regardless of background, should have a fair chance to achieve their goals.
In seven and a half years at Geneva, Whitaker has played an integral role in improving the outcomes — and outlooks — for students from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds.
“I would just say look at where we were eight years ago, at any metric,” said Whitaker.
Those metrics include a graduation rate that has risen over 10 percentage points over the course of 10 years.
“The team has come together to create an environment for kids to be successful,” said Whitaker.
The Rochester-area native hopes to achieve similar results in his new job as superintendent of Jamestown Public Schools. Its Board of Education appointed him to the position Monday night.
It’s the second administrative change at Geneva, where longtime Superintendent Trina Newton is retiring at the end of June. She is being replaced by Patricia Garcia, a 30-year veteran of education.
Whitaker said he applied for the Geneva job and would have loved to have succeeded Newton.
“I’m not going to say I wasn’t disappointed,” he said. “I love Geneva, I love the district, I love the community.”
However, Whitaker emphasized that he is thrilled to become Jamestown’s next superintendent.
“It’s another small city with very similar demographics,” said Whitaker of Jamestown, in Chautauqua County in western New York. “That really appealed to me. It was the draw of that opportunity. What matters is making a difference in the lives of kids.”
Whitaker will succeed Bret Apthorpe, who announced in February he was retiring.
“I am very pleased with our selection of Dr. Whitaker as our new superintendent,” said Jamestown Board of Education President Paul Abbott in an announcement on the district’s website. “Dr. Whitaker’s extensive qualifications and experience will be an asset to our district. We had an extremely deep pool of knowledgeable, accomplished candidates ensuring that we have an exceptional superintendent to be at the helm when our district schools reopen their doors.”
In a press release issued by the Geneva district, Newton praised Jamestown’s choice.
“This is probably one of the best things that could happen to Jamestown,” said Newton. “Kevin is smart, he’s articulate, he’s passionate, he always keeps children first in decision making — it’s a loss for Geneva.”
She added: “The fact that he’s moving from one small city to another says a lot about Kevin as a person. Small cities are generally under-resourced, which makes them a challenge. I have a lot of respect for him, not only as a colleague and a professional, but as a person.”
In the press release issued by Geneva, Whitaker said he feels “fortunate to have been a part of a great organization filled with great people, and I hope that my efforts will have contributed to the continued success of our students, our staff, our school district and our community. Geneva is a great place. It is truly unique and will forever hold a special place in my heart. I hope that our paths will cross in the future.”
His last day in Geneva will be June 30, and the district said it hopes to have a successor in place by July 1.