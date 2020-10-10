GORHAM — Marcus Whitman High School was closed for in-person learning Friday after a student teacher tested positive for COVID-19 — several days after a student tested positive.
In a message on the district website, Superintendent Chris Brown said he found out Thursday about the student teacher’s positive test from the Ontario County Health Department. The teacher is from an area college, but Brown didn’t say which one.
The student teacher worked all day Monday and Tuesday morning in identified classrooms.
According to the health department, the student teacher and student’s positive tests are not connected.
Brown said because there is a high rate of infection on college campuses, the health department is looking into the case aggressively, and — with an “overabundance of caution” — quarantining nine employees and 10 students who were in the classrooms.
Brown said due to mask wearing, social distancing and cleaning, all others areas in the district are deemed “clean” in terms of quarantine or contact. He said he was told the high school could remain open Friday for in-person classes, but as the “responsible party” for the district he decided to have a virtual learning day Friday for high school students. The district’s other schools were open.
“We have thoroughly cleaned the identified classrooms, but the high school has the capability to immediately go virtual, and I would like to give the three impacted rooms a deeper cleaning,” he said.
Brown said the decision will not impact outdoor activities, but may affect a swim meet that was scheduled for Saturday.
“Unfortunately, this is the ‘new normal’ that none of us want, but we are one big family, and we need to continue to work together and support each other,” said Brown, adding he would put more information on the website Friday or over the weekend, if necessary.