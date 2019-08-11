WATERLOO — The Village Board will be asked Monday night to help the Waterloo High School marching band participate in a Veterans Day invitational band competition in New York City in November,
Band Director Daniel Hacker plans to address the board’s meeting about the trip and seek financial assistance.
The board will also be given an update on the long-awaited replacement of the Locust Street Bridge. The state earmarked funds for the replacement several years ago, but work has not yet begun to replace the crumbling and closed-down bridge over the Cayuga-Seneca Canal offshoot that provides water for a power generating station on Washington Street.
The board will be asked to schedule a public hearing for 7 p.m. Sept. 9 on the proposed complete streets village ordinance.
Other agenda items include:
• Approval to close out the 2015 women’s shelter project for the former St. Mary’s convent at 25 Center St. and several 2016 housing rehabilitation CDBG grants.
• A review of Parts 2 and 3 of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) for amendments to the water treatment plant improvement project and to issue a possible negative declaration for that project, saying the project would not have any negative impacts on the environment.
• Mayor Jack O’Connor will speak on efforts to amend and enforce village codes pertaining to property maintenance, trash disposal and other issues.
