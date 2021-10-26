The action over the police and fire scanner was frenzied Tuesday night as fire departments, public works crews and law enforcement answered a multitude of calls for help as rain pelted the area, causing flooding issues from the nor’easter hammering the East Coast.
Many roads were flooded throughout the city of Geneva as water flowed into basements and threatened utilities. On Colt Street, four people were displaced from their home and the Red Cross was contacted to assist them.
Others who had water in basements that was threatening utilities told firefighters they had places to stay for the night.
Most residents reported water measuring in feet, including 2½ feet of water in an Oaks Corners basement. Firefighters were kept busy with pumps as they went from house to house, trying to keep up with constant calls for assistance.
In Stanley, there was a report of a home where a basement wall had collapsed. Toward Canandaigua, Freshour Road was closed and there were several calls reporting problems on Route 96. At 7 p.m., Routes 5&20 between Geneva and Waterloo was closed and law enforcement officers were looking for help with sandbags.
“Can you call Phelps for assistance with that?” one officer asked.
“That’s negative,” the dispatcher replied. “They have problems of their own.”
Also in Geneva, New York State Electric & Gas crews were called to numerous locations where utilities had to be turned off, including at homes on Algerine Street in Hopewell and throughout the city of Geneva.
On Genesee Street, in front of the Finger Lakes Times, there was about 8 inches of water, and the Geneva Fire Department had set up a fire truck at the intersection of Colt Street, with lights flashing.
There was a report of a manhole cover being blown off due to water underground.
Part of Route 14 in Phelps, near Route 96, was closed due to what emergency responders said was a foot of water at an underpass.
Hopewell Townline Road near Manchester was deemed impassable after an accident about that occurred about 7:30 p.m. There was more than a foot of water over the roadway, according to deputies.
According to 911 dispatches, parts of County Road 6 in the town of Geneva and County Road 4 in the town of Seneca were flooded too.
Earlier on Tuesday, Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s director of emergency management, said the intersection of Fort Hill and Griffith roads in Phelps was closed temporarily until the water drained.
“It is a known problem area,” Harloff said.
In Seneca County, a portion of River Road in Fayette was closed due to the flooding.
Wayne County 911 reported being deluged with calls from all parts of that county. According to a dispatcher, numerous roads were flooded and there were homes with water in basements from Ontario to Savannah.
In Seneca County, where there had been reports earlier in the day of closed roads, there wasn’t anyone from the sheriff’s office who could speak about flooding issues at press time.
In Yates County, things weren’t as bad. There were a couple of problem areas on Route 54A, south of Branchport, where water was over the road for a couple of miles, but otherwise things were normal, a dispatcher said. The county did receive some calls for flooded basements, but nowhere near as bad as in the counties to the north.