TYRE — Late last year, Lynn Barbuto put a call out to area non-profit organizations that she would be willing to gift her late husband’s original song to an agency that could envision using it to raise money for veterans.
Robert “Bob” Barbuto, an accomplished composer and musician who taught locally at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Finger Lakes Community College, wrote “Waving Above” on Sept. 11, 2001. Before he died in 2018, the couple discussed having the song revised, master-recorded and used to help veterans in need. As Barbuto has described it, the piece “ ... is a tribute and honor to our flag and everything that goes on underneath it.”
Although she said she’s “gotten some bites” from a few organizations about the song and video she produced last summer, Barbuto has come to discover that many non-profits have put a halt to new projects right now because of Covid-19 challenges.
“So, I was thinking how else can I get this out there because, the bottom line, is it’s for our servicemen and women,” she said. “Well, I came up with an idea.”
Barbuto would like relatives of a service member currently deployed overseas to contact her so that she can send the “Waving Above” video directly to the service member. She’s hopeful that the they will then enjoy it with their colleagues.
“They can share it; that’s the beauty of it. Then everybody can see it and pass it around,” said Barbuto, who is working out the technical details on whether that would be on a thumb drive or through an email link.
Barbuto is asking interested family members to email her at wavingaboveusa@gmail.com with their name, email and phone contact information, the service member’s name, and where that person is stationed overseas. She envisions the shared video and song as a gift and reminder that the military member’s hometown is supporting him or her.
Although Robert Barbuto’s personal and professional passion was music, his life was closely connected with the military. He attended a military high school in Troy, enlisted in the Army, and played for the West Point Band. His final resting place is Arlington National Cemetery.
Last summer, Lynn Barbuto oversaw the production of a prototype video set to her husband’s song, working with Kevin Goodman and enlisting the services of David Duprey of Waterloo to create it.
“Waving Above” is music that Barbuto has described as having a “ ... military flavor to it, but also an All-American sound to draw people in to listen to it.”
For the video, Barbuto collected 42 pictures (mostly head shots), primarily of Finger Lakes veterans who served in conflicts spanning the Spanish-American War to Afghanistan.