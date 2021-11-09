WILLARD — In 1995, after more than 125 years of existence, the Willard Psychiatric Center closed, giving way to the Willard Drug Treatment Campus, an intensive, voluntary “boot camp”-style drug treatment program that lasts 90 days. It had become a sentencing option for people who have been convicted of a drug offense, or parole violators who were facing the possibility of returning to prison for one or more years.
Early next year, Willard DTC will be no more.
On Monday, the Department of Criminal Correctional Services announced that the Willard Drug Treatment Campus will be one of six prisons statewide that will close by March 10 because of a declining number of inmates.
In a statement, the DOCCS indicated the inmates at Willard and the other facilities will be relocated to other prisons. Those facilities targeted for closure could, at some point, be used for other purposes, but DOCCS was not specific as to what those uses may be.
Upon closure, Willard and the other facilities will begin the decommission process in order to protect the state assets for potential re-use.
The Willard Drug Treatment Campus employs 329. According to DOCCS, 168 individuals are incarcerated there now, well below the capacity of 664.
The other facilities on the closure list:
• Ogdensburg Correctional Facility (staff of 268, 158 incarcerated, capacity of 557).
• Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility (staff of 107, 74 incarcerated, capacity of 300).
• Southport Correctional Facility (staff of 405, 286 incarcerated, capacity of 441).
• Downstate Correctional Facility (staff of 644, 688 incarcerated, capacity 1,221).
• Rochester Correctional Facility (staff of 26, 46 incarcerated, capacity of 70).
“We will be able to safely absorb the incarcerated population into vacant beds available at other institutions and relocate the Drug Treatment Campus functions to Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Chautauqua County,” DOCCS spokesman Tom Mailey said in a release. “The work release program at Rochester will be moved to Orleans Correctional Facility, and Elmira Correctional Facility will expand its reception footprint to absorb the incoming who would have first gone to Downstate Correctional Facility.”
No layoffs are anticipated, Mailey said, and the savings through the closures is expected to be $142 million.
Mailey indicated DOCCS will work with union representatives “to give staff opportunities for priority placement via voluntary transfers, as well as priority employment at other facilities or other state agencies as a result of the formal Civil Service process that is followed with the closure of a correctional facility.”
According to the DOCCS, the state’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget gave the governor the OK to close state prisons. The department cited criminal justice reforms for contributing to fewer people being incarcerated.
The department says it reviewed 50 corrections facilities for possible closure, weighing several factors, including program offerings, security levels, mental and medical health services, and staffing.
“New York State continues to be at the forefront of some of the nation’s most progressive criminal justice reforms by spearheading smart and fair policies that have resulted in a drastic decline in the incarcerated population,” Mailey’s statement read.
Officials said as of Nov. 8 the total incarcerated population in state correctional facilities is a little over 31,000. That is more than 12,000 fewer inmates than the state had in prisons on Jan. 1, 2020, and the lowest number since 1984.
The closures are the latest in a line of prison facilities to be shuttered by New York in the past 10 years.
Gov. Kathy Hochul last month acknowledged the economic toll of prison closures, especially in upstate communities. She suggested her administration was reviewing whether to convert some of the facilities into substance abuse treatment centers that are not connected to incarceration.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, whose district includes Seneca County, said she reached out to Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci.
“I shared my concerns about the impact of Willard’s closure on the community, and the more than 300 employees and their families, who I am thinking of today,” Helming said. “To those correction officers and staff, please know how grateful I am for your hard work, professionalism, and dedicated service. Commissioner Annucci advised me that DOCCS will be working to assist those impacted by this closure. We will hold them accountable to that.”
Helming noted that “the state needs to understand the total ripple effects of these closures and be held accountable for implementing plans for the future of these facilities. The Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County, which the state closed in 2014, still remains vacant.”
Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, also weighed in on the closure.
“To the nearly 2,000 staff members throughout these facilities who will be affected by these closures, please know I am thinking of you and I will continue to fight to bring common sense to Albany,” he said. “We must stop throwing the lives of those who work so hard for our state into chaos with these little-notice, drastic closures.”