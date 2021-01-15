ROMULUS — The inmate who walked away from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in November is facing formal charges.
Kevin A. Witt, 30, was charged Tuesday by state police with first-degree escape, a class D felony.
Police said Witt walked away from the facility on the night of Nov. 9, during a work detail outside the secure area of the campus, which is part of the state prison system. In the search for him, roads in the Ovid/Romulus area were blocked by police that night and the following day, and the South Seneca and Romulus school districts reverted to remote learning.
Witt was captured several days later near Route 326 in the Cayuga County town of Aurelius, just west of Auburn.
Police didn’t provide any more information at that time, other than saying they were working with prison officials and the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office on potential charges.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Thursday that Witt was taken to Attica Correctional Facility after the arrest. He was indicted by a county Grand Jury in December but could not be arraigned at that time due to COVID-19.
According to Sinkiewicz, Witt was fingerprinted on the new charge Tuesday, leading to the count of first-degree escape.
Witt’s arraignment in Seneca County Court is yet to be scheduled.