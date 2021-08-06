WATERLOO — The inmate who walked away from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus last fall has had at least two more years added to his prison term.
On Wednesday in Seneca County Court, Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Kevin Witt to 2-4 years in prison on a felony charge of first-degree escape. Witt pleaded guilty in April.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said the prison term will be added to the 3-6 year term Witt currently is serving for a conviction in Oneida County.
Witt, 30, walked away from the Willard facility on the night of Nov. 9 during a work detail outside a secure area of campus, which is part of the state prison system. Roads in the Ovid/Romulus area were blocked by police that night and the following day as authorities searched for Witt, and the South Seneca and Romulus school districts reverted to remote learning.
Witt was captured several days later near Route 326 in the Cayuga County town of Aurelius, just west of Auburn.
Witt was taken to Attica Correctional Facility after the arrest and later indicted by a Seneca County grand jury. According to the state Department of Corrections website, Witt is back at Willard.