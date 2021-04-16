WATERLOO — The inmate who walked away from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus last fall will likely be spending more time behind bars — although how much is not clear.
In an email to the Times, Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Kevin Witt pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to a felony charge of first-degree escape. Sinkiewicz did not reply to a subsequent email about when Witt will be sentenced and what that sentence will be.
Witt, 30, walked away from the facility on the night of Nov. 9 during a work detail outside the secure area of the campus, which is part of the state prison system. Roads in the Ovid/Romulus area were blocked by police that night and the following day as authorities searched for Witt, and the South Seneca and Romulus school districts reverted to remote learning.
Witt was captured several days later near Route 326 in the Cayuga County town of Aurelius, just west of Auburn.
Witt was taken to Attica Correctional Facility after the arrest and later indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury. According to the state Department of Corrections website, Witt is back at Willard.