GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges announced that William Smith Dean Lisa Kaenzig has received the Public Leadership Education Network’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
HWS said Kaenzig was honored for “nearly three decades of work to advance and train the next generation of public policy leaders.”
She received the award in March in Washington, D.C., where she was joined by nearly 20 alums and current students who have benefited from her leadership.
HWS said the award is given to a member of the PLEN community who has demonstrated a particularly strong commitment to mentoring the students of PLEN and preparing them for careers in policy leadership over their career.
Kaenzig is a member of the network’s Advisory Council and a past chair of the board of directors for the organization, of which William Smith College has been a member since 2012.
“(Kaenzig) was chosen to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at PLEN’s 2022 Mentor Awards for her lifelong dedication to PLEN and supporting students,” PLEN Executive Director Nancy Stalowski said. “She is a PLEN champion for HWS who has touched and enriched the lives of so many students.”
She added that through Kaenzig’s leadership, “Hobart and William Smith Colleges have created a robust PLEN chapter on campus and funded numerous students to attend PLEN seminars in Washington, D.C. She has also been instrumental in helping PLEN innovate and grow as an organization. Lisa has been a constant within PLEN, first as a PLEN alumna, then board member, and now serving on the PLEN Advisory Council. Therefore, we want to acknowledge her selfless voluntary service to PLEN and her students through this award.”
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., PLEN is the only national organization with “the mission to empower, educate and engage women and marginalized gender groups in public policy to promote diverse, inclusive leadership in policy-making positions.”
HWS said William Smith hosts PLEN events on campus, including weekly breakfasts and self-care nights, and sends students to Washington to participate in the organization’s seminars.
In addition to serving as William Smith dean for 18 years, Kaenzig’s administrative and academic experience includes several years working in politics in Washington, the Colleges noted.
Kaenzig earned her Ph.D. in educational policy, planning and leadership from the College of William and Mary, her M.A. in human resource development from George Washington University and her B.A. in political science from Rutgers University.