GENEVA — When it comes to teens and technology, what are adults overlooking?
A lot, according to “Behind Their Screens: What Teens are Facing (and Adults are Missing),” the 2022 book coauthored by Project Zero Research Associate and Principal Investigator Carrie James, a 1992 graduate of William Smith College.
James returns to the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus on Wednesday for the first President’s Forum Series event of the semester, where she will discuss what she and her colleague and coauthor, Emily Weinstein, found in the course of their research. The book draws on perspectives from more than 3,500 teens, combining stories and data to reveal what young people are up against — and what teens need adults to understand.
James’ address will be held at 7 p.m. in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Campus Center. The President’s Forum events are free and open to the public. The talk had been scheduled for March 15, but was rescheduled due to weather.
According to HWS, Project Zero was founded at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1967, and it operates a range of programs “to understand and nurture human potentials — such as learning, thinking, ethics, intelligence and creativity — in all human beings.” James and her colleagues study “the nature of such potentials, the contexts and conditions in which they develop, and the practices that support their flourishment,” according to the Project Zero website.
A sociologist by training, James has led research and educational initiatives focused on ethical issues in digital life, civic engagement and participatory politics in a connected age, and cross-cultural online learning experiences. A core feature of her work is the design of classroom curricula and pedagogical tools using a design-based research approach. For many years, she worked closely with Project Zero colleagues, conducting research on digital ethics.
James serves as the director of Design Based Implementation Research for the Democratic Knowledge Project K-12 at the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard.
In addition to “Behind Their Screens,” James is the author of “Disconnected: Youth, New Media, and the Ethics Gap” and numerous articles in peer-reviewed education and media journals. She holds a bachelor’s in sociology from William Smith and a master’s and PhD in sociology from New York University. She is the parent of two technology-loving kids, ages 12 and 16.