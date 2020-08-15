GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva is being assisted by a junior at William Smith College.
Natalie Miggins, who is majoring in women’s studies, began working with The Salvation Army in Geneva last month. She is responsible for answering phones, taking messages, filling food orders, and helping to keep track of the amount of food in the building.
“The experience I gained from working at Hillel, the Jewish group on campus, prepared me well for working with the Salvation Army,” Miggins said in a press release. “At Hillel, I helped to run the food pantry, which was greatly needed after the rise of COVID-19. During my time at the pantry, I found a wider calling to my community of Geneva and wanting to serve not only my college, but my community as well.”
Miggins said her passion for teaching and working with students in the Geneva City School District during the 2019-20 academic year helped her to appreciate the community even more.
“Natalie came to our office during a time when things were very uncertain,” Salvation Army Capt. Nydia Martínez said. “Her experience and dedication have greatly helped us meet the need of the clients we service and our community.”