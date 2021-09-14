WATERLOO — Veronica Ashby is being remembered by a New York City school friend as a girl with a big personality who helped everybody.
"She was a foster child, which is why I think she wanted to go into social work," Annaleigh Aleman said. "She was just a great person."
Aleman was Ashby's friend since they were in middle school together at Success Academy, a New York City charter school Aleman described as producing "exceptional graduates."
Ashby was killed in a violent collision Sept. 10 at the intersection of Route 96 and Brewer Road. The driver of the car, Daryannos Marco Kinney, 18, of Bethlehem, Pa., was traveling north when it passed a stop sign and was hit broadside by a dump truck. Kinney's vehicle then hit another car.
Ashby, 18, a freshman at William Smith College, died at the scene. She was riding in the back seat.
Kinney was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Kinney's front-seat passenger, Mekhi Bennett, 19, of the Bronx, was flown by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
New York State Police Public Information Officer Mark O'Donnell said it's believed Ashby's friends were bringing her home to New York City for the weekend.
Neither the operator of the dump truck, Marc Lesterhuis, 53, of Waterloo, nor the driver of the third vehicle, Makayla Price, also of Waterloo, were injured.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, O'Donnell said.
Aleman said Ashby was close with Kinney and Bennett; the three were together a lot before Ashby left for college. Aleman said when she heard about the accident, she at first thought it was a joke, that it could not really be true, particularly because Ashby had just started school in Geneva.
Her decision to attend William Smith came from Ashby's relationships with others who were already students there, Aleman said. They liked it a lot and thought that it was a place that Ashby would thrive while she was studying to enter the field of social work.
"I knew she liked it up there," Aleman said.
Although she grew up in the foster system in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, Aleman said Ashby was part of a foster family that was supportive and stable. She was tight with her foster siblings, her friend said.
"I used to go to her house a lot," Aleman said.
Graduating from Success Academy did not hurt, either.
"A lot of people who come out of there go on to Ivy League schools, and wherever you go, you probably get some really good scholarships," said Aleman, who ultimately chose to attend another New York City high school; she graduated from there recently.
Aleman recalled the time at Success Academy with Ashby as fun. The two played basketball together, and Ashby also was on the volleyball team.
There was a candlelighting ceremony over the weekend at Ashby's memorial on the pier at 125th Street and Riverside Drive in Manhattan, Aleman said, noting there were a lot of people in attendance. There will be even more people at the funeral, Aleman predicted, although arrangements were incomplete as of Monday.
"Everybody liked her," Aleman said. "She had a lot of friends."