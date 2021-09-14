WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Public Library StoryWalk opened Sept. 1 at B. Forman Park, overlooking Lake Ontario.
Families enjoyed cinnamon doughnuts and apple juice while taking in StoryWalk’s debut story, “Fall Mixed Up” by Bob Raczka, which is displayed on more than 16 permanent kiosks in the park.
After Williamson Public Library Board President Michael Collins thanked all involved with the project, Ron Kirsop, executive director of the Pioneer Library System, delivered remarks. Jolene Bender, representing state Sen. Pamela Helming’s office, presented the Williamson Library Board and Staff with a state Senate Citation recognizing the grand opening.
The StoryWalk was made possible due to partial funding from the New York State Library Family Literacy Project, installation assistance from Wayne County Building and Grounds/Parks, and guidance from Pioneer Library System. The Williamson StoryWalk is open year-round, and stories will be updated seasonally.