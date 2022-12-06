WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Central School District will continue under the guidance and leadership of current Superintendent Marygrace Mazzullo for one more year.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the extension during its meeting last month.
“The Board of Education is very pleased to sign a one-year contract extension with Marygrace Mazzullo. The Williamson Central School District has thrived under her exceptional leadership,” Board President Jamie Sonneville said. “Mrs. Mazzullo has brought vision and clarity to our District as well as a continued focus on teaching and learning. Our students’ learning and wellbeing has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and Mrs. Mazzullo is the right person to ensure that our students, staff, and community members work together to achieve the educational goals our team has set forth.”
Mazzullo has been superintendent at Williamson for three years. Prior to that, she served as assistant superintendent for instruction.
She has been an English language arts teacher and director of curriculum in the Pavilion Central School District, principal at York Central Elementary School, and director of ELA in the Webster Central School District.