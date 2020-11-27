LYONS — A Williamson resident who developed a custom web application to assist farmers and labor brokers has won money to “kick-start” her business.
The Wayne County Economic Development Corp. announced late Tuesday afternoon that Jamie Sonneville beat out five other entrepreneurs to win $32,000 in startup capital as the winner of this year’s Wayne County Pitch Competition.
Sonneville, a Cornell University graduate who studied communication systems and technologies, is no stranger to agriculture. She grew up on an apple farm in Wayne County, and currently owns and operates a 220-acre apple farm in Williamson with her husband, Jason. Her experiences helped her understand the challenges farmers are facing when working within the confines of local labor laws, existing payroll systems and farm management software options, and an increase in pressure for family farms to build efficiencies.
Agri-Trak merges two of Jamie’s passions, technology and farming, and allows her to work more closely with her husband.
“The Wayne County Pitch Competition encouraged me to focus on moving Agri-Trak full scale,” Jamie said.
Jamie and Jason have two boys, Carter and Casen. In her free time, she has served on numerous boards and with various volunteer organizations. She is president of the Williamson Central School District Board of Education and is on the Western Wayne Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Board.
Sonneville was one of six entrepreneurs who appeared in front of a panel of five judges Nov. 18 at Ohmann Theatre. She joins Load Alone founder David Murphy, the winner of last year’s inaugural Wayne County Pitch Competition, as a recipient of startup money.
The pitch competition is part of the KickStart Wayne County initiative the WEDC hopes will inspire entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses in Wayne County.
“We’ve been getting some great feedback from our participants, and I think we’re just a the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the real fruitfulness of this effort, which is helping our residents access business resources and encouraging entrepreneurship,” said Brian Pincelli, WEDC executive director.
Lyons National Bank, EFPR Group LLP, and Harris Beach PLLC provided financial support and judging, while the New York State Small Business Development Center and SCORE pitched in with coaching and workshops.
“It was a fantastic event with tremendous help from our sponsors and judges” Pincelli said of the event at Ohmann Theatre. “While it’s great to recognize a winner and help support their efforts to start their business, the whole event is really about bringing those great business ideas we know are out there to the table, and working with all of the applicants to help them take the steps necessary to make ideas reality.”
Pincelli said the WEDC already has begun planning for the third pitch competition in November 2021.