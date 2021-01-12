SENECA FALLS — Ahna Wilson has been named the new superintendent of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.
Wilson also will oversee management of the new Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.
Her appointment was announced by Gary Vietzke, regional director of the National Park Service in Philadelphia.
Wilson comes to Seneca Falls from Gettysburg, Pa., where she is the site manager for Eisenhower National Historic Site. She joined the Park Service in 2009 as an historian for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, managing more than 1,300 historic structures, a park museum and archive collections. In 2015, she moved to the ENHS in Gettysburg.
“I am excited and honored to serve as the superintendent of each of these treasured parks,” Wilson said in a press release. “The places and stories interpreted at each of these sites highlights the struggle and perseverance needed in order to effect change in our unique democracy. I look forward to leading an amazing staff and collaboration with a dedicated community and partners to continue to preserve these important places for future generations.”
In announcing Wilson’s appointment, Vietzke said, “These two nationally recognized parks will benefit from Ahna’s background in managing cultural resources and partnerships as well as her leadership style.”
He added: “She is uniquely positioned to lead staff as these parks continue their preservation and interpretative momentum following this past year’s centennial of the 19th Amendment.”
The Women’s Rights Park, established in 1980, consists of the remnants of the Wesleyan Chapel site where the first women’s right convention was held in July 1848, a visitor’s center, the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House, the Richard and Jane Hunt House and the Thomas and Mary Ann M’Clintock house.
The Tubman Park consists of the house in Auburn where the former slave, nurse and Union spy — called the “Moses of her People” — led hundreds of slaves from the South into the north on the Underground Railroad. She is buried in Auburn.