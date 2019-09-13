ROMULUS — Like pooches?
If canines are your thing, the Wine Country Dog Show is for you.
The event will be Sept. 26-29 at Sampson State Park, and each day will be conducted by a different kennel club: the Kanadasaga Kennel Club, the Elmira Kennel Club, the Finger Lakes Kennel Club, and Onondaga Kennel Association. Each day will feature an average of 3,000 to 3,500 dogs.
The dogs will be put through their paces starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. each day. There is no fee for spectators or parking. There will be food and other vendors on site.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors, which contributes to the event, was given a pitch by Jean Gilroy of Seneca Falls at the board’s Sept. 10 meeting.
“The Wine Country Dog Show will showcase the best purebred dogs in the United States,” Gilroy said. “This is the second largest dog show on the East Coast, with an entry of thousands of dogs.”
She said for four days, dogs will be challenged in obedience, rally, agility, lure coursing and confirmation.
“If you have never attended this show, you really must wander down and see for yourself,” Gilroy said. “And look with dollar signs in your eyes. For every dog entered, there is an entourage of owners, handlers and family who must eat and sleep in Seneca County.”
Board members were told that one certainty is that dog show people spend money. She said for four days, every hotel room for 100 miles is occupied, with many staying as far away as Canandaigua, with restaurants booked and all camping sites at Sampson reserved a year ahead.
“It is called a million-dollar weekend for small businesses. And don’t forget the tourists. They love the wineries and they love the lakes and beauty of the area and are never detoured by inclement weather,” she said.