BENTON — While a pioneer of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail has voiced some concern, it appears a tract of land in this Yates County town will be the home of a new wine sales room, events facility, and small winery.
The Finger Lakes Economic Development Center — or FLEDC — board of directors approved a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement for Savour Finger Lakes last month. That came after the owner, Antonio Arias of Canandaigua, presented his plans at a public hearing.
Arias purchased nine acres on the east side of Route 14, just north of Fox Run Vineyards. According to documents, Savour Finger Lakes would include a 3,000-square-foot sales room and 4,000-square-foot concrete pad covered by a tent for outdoor events, including weddings.
In an email to the Times, Arias declined to discuss project specifics until later this year or early next year. He has all the necessary approvals for the project with the exception of the state Department of Transportation, due to the site’s proximity to Route 14.
“Since it’s months away, I’m still in the development stage and don’t have a lot of specifics,” Arias wrote, adding that Savour FLX wants to contribute to the region. “Everything is still very much in the planning stages.”
Arias would operate under a farm winery license, with the requirement that he has to make just 50 gallons of wine. Gene Pierce, longtime owner of Glenora Wine Cellars and chairman of the FLEDC board, believes Savour FLX would be more of a retail outlet for wines from other lakes and counties.
“There is a little concern because it’s really not a winery,” Pierce said. “Seneca Lake Wine Trail members have worked hard to build a brand where we make wine and grow our own grapes. This is more of an events facility. They are not making much wine and growing their own grapes.”
Pierce did, however, vote for the PILOT.
“I’m not really upset about it. I voted for the PILOT because the plan was well thought out and well presented. I can’t let my personal feelings enter into it,” he said.
Pierce said Seneca Lake Wine Trail members have to make at least 2,500 gallons of wine and grow at least 5 to 10 acres of grapes used for that wine. He added that business models such as Savour FLX have been on the wine trail before.
“From what I understand, he will not be in competition with nearby wineries and selling their wines,” Pierce said. “We all work together and don’t want to impede anyone’s business idea.”
Mike Lipari, the FLEDC’s economic development specialist, said Arias would get a projected $90,710 tax break during the PILOT’s 10-year term — about $45,600 in property taxes, $35,360 in sales taxes, and $9,750 in mortgage taxes. Arias would pay full taxes after 10 years.
Lipari added that PILOT agreements are not unheard of for local wineries, noting Magnus Ridge Winery near Rock Stream had one.
Brittany Gibson, executive director of the Watkins Glen-based Seneca Lake Wine Trail, said a trail winery must produce its own wine in the Seneca Lake AVA (American Viticulture Area) from locally grown grapes.
“That’s why we say our wines are ‘Grown Here, Made Here,’” Gibson said. “I do not have any details on the Savour Finger Lakes project. It seems premature for me to comment on the project.”