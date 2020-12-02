GENEVA — Last week, city officials announced that winter on-street parking rules would go into effect Dec. 1.
Tonight, City Council will discuss the rules with Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers, who will get a sense of what direction Council wants to go with the winter parking regulations.
There are indications that several people and groups will push back on the regulations.
The winter rules call for overnight parking only on alternate sides of certain streets as designated by signs and no overnight parking on streets where alternate side parking is not allowed. The rules are in effect until April 1. Council has waived enforcement of the laws the past two years.
Council also will consider taking action to pass a local law increasing sewer rates by 2.5 percent in 2021 and do a second and final reading of an ordinance that would increase water rates by 4 percent next year.
If approved, city officials say the average residential household will see a $25- per-quarter hike in their water and sewer bills.
Other agenda items include:
PRESENTATION: The city’s food and beverage consortium will make a presentation on its activities.
SELL PROPERTIES: Council will consider scheduling public hearings Jan. 6 on the possible sale of city-owned property at 163 Oak St. and 11 West Ave.
COLLECT TAX LIENS: Council will consider a resolution authorizing Blowers, as city comptroller, to collect tax liens on city properties.
ABANDON EASEMENT: Council will schedule a public hearing on Jan. 6 for the proposed abandonment of a utility easement the city has on the Arby’s Restaurant property at 280 Hamilton St. The restaurant was sold and during the deed transfer, it was discovered that a utility easement was given the city that ran through the building. It was determined that the utilities were not completed in the easement area and the easement is no longer needed.
The abandonment by the city requires a public hearing and then a two-thirds vote of Council.
Anyone wishing to submit a statement for the public comment portion of the meeting should email or drop it off in person to City Clerk Lori Guinan at City Hall or at lguinan@geneva.ny.us by 5 p.m. today.
Because of COVID-19, the meeting will not be open to the public. It will be conducted via Zoom and live-streamed on the website youtube.com/cityofgenevany at 7 p.m.