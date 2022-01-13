GENEVA — The fledgling Police Review Board continues to make progress on its charge to review allegations of misconduct, but it does so amid a challenge to its very formation by a union representing a large portion of the city’s police department.
A state Supreme Court hearing in Ontario County is set for Jan. 26 on the legal action filed by Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, against the city of Geneva over the 2021 formation of the PRB by City Council. The union seeks a permanent injunction against Local Law 1-2021, which created the PRB.
The case is being heard by Judge Craig Doran.
Emil Bove, an attorney for the city, said Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which assisted the city in drafting the local law, is defending the city. Bove said the city would have no further comment on the litigation.
Council 82 attorney Christine Caputo Granich, who filed the legal action against the city on behalf of the union in June 2021, did not reply to a request for comment Wednesday.
Among the arguments in the lawsuit, the union claims the local law conflicts with civil service law by failing to provide the right to union representation related to questioning by the PRB and that the PRB is not allowed to question police officers in a complaint against police because it is not the officers’ employer. It also contests the provision that allows anonymous complaints against officers.
Additionally, the union claims the PRB has no right to make determinations on police conduct and recommend discipline without holding a hearing and with no appeal allowed. It argues that discipline and disciplinary procedures are subject to collective bargaining.
Further, the lawsuit claims the PRB limits the powers of the police chief, who has sole power to hire and fire and mete out discipline.
Despite the lawsuit contesting its legitimacy, the PRB formation work continues, and it has been extensive, Chair Jess Farrell told members at the PRB’s virtual meeting last week.
Setting up the board — including the creation of an acceptable complaint form and process — is necessary work, but not likely “what you signed up for,” Farrell told the board.
“This continues to be difficult work … full of public pressure and public attention,” Farrell said.
She called it “frustrating” that the board, which had its initial meeting over five months ago, has yet to hear cases. However, she expressed optimism that it could be doing so soon.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’re getting closer all of the time … to being able to hear complaints.”
The board held three forums in December to get public input on the misconduct complaint form, with board member Charles King noting the document is now in its 12th draft. He pointed to the challenge of creating a document that is both “simple and comprehensive.”
The complaint form and other documents are expected to be reviewed by the city’s attorneys, and the PRB could be meeting with Police Chief Mike Passalacqua as early as February to review the form and related materials.
No timeline for when complaints would be heard was determined at the meeting.