SENECA FALLS — The gallery and exhibits on the first floor of the National Women’s Hall of Fame are “just a sample” of what Hall officials say is to come when the organization expands to the upper floors of the former Seneca Knitting Mill.
The Hall is now raising money to complete the second-floor displays at the historic, four-story limestone building at 1 Canal St. Two years ago, the former home of the Seneca Knitting Mill became the second home of the Hall of Fame.
Last month, the Hall, which was established in 1969 at 76 Fall St., inducted nine more American women of achievement into the Hall, bringing the number of inductees to 302.
“For some, an historic knitting mill may seem like an unlikely home for an organization dedicated to celebrating women’s history,” Hall Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel said. “Like women’s stories, woolen knitting mills in the Northeast have been forgotten and demolished. Few historic mills are left standing today, their legacies and histories never carried forward.”
The mill opened in 1844 and closed in 1999. It sat abandoned and vacant until it was bought by the Hall of Fame for its new home.
“Many of those mills also employed women, providing opportunities for financial and professional growth,” Gabriel added. “This is what resonates so deeply with the mission of the National Women’s Hall of Fame and why we are so proud to call the Seneca Knitting Mill home.”
Hall officials said work on the second floor began Oct. 19.
“Every gift, no matter the size, makes an impact,” Gabriel said. “Together we will build a home for women’s voices. Together, we will make sure women’s stores are never forgotten.”
Seneca Falls is recognized as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, having hosted the first women’s rights convention in July 1848. In addition to the Hall of Fame, the community also hosts the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.
For more information, send an email to admin@womenofthehall.org.