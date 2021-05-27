ROCHESTER — Federal officials arrested a Wayne County man Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Roger Roberts, 49, of Wolcott, was charged with possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors and receipt of child pornography. The charges have a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.
The arrest was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of New York.
State police began an investigation last October. Police searched his home on East Port Bay Road, seeing impressions on a carpet indicating furniture had been moved recently.
Officials said power cords and computer-related equipment were found, but not a computer. Police also found an iPhone and two shotguns in the home.
Police also searched a barn on the property, across from the home, and found damaged remains of a computer desk and computer components in a garbage tote. Concealed in a pile of wood scraps were a damaged computer tower, another iPhone, and 10 more firearms.
Police said a review of the computer recovered 69 images and 13 videos of child pornography, including the sexual abuse of minors. Police said they also recovered Snapchat messages of a sexual nature involving Roberts and a 13-year-old from one of the phones.