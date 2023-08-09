ONTARIO — A Wolcott man faces multiple charges following a vehicular pursuit that began in Monroe County and ended in Wayne County.
Jacob D. Gonyeau, 25, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and other vehicle and traffic violations.
According to troopers, the Cayuga County Emergency Dispatch Center fielded a report about the unauthorized use of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, with a handgun in the vehicle, around 6:20 p.m. About an hour later, the Rochester Police Department initiated a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit onto Route 104, with Rochester-based troopers joining. Police said they lost sight of the vehicle on Lake Road in Webster, Monroe County, near the Wayne County line.
However, Williamson-based troopers located the vehicle prior to it crashing at the intersection of Furnace and Lake roads in Ontario.
Gonyeau, who was uninjured, fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, police said.
He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.