ROCHESTER — A Wayne County sex offender was sentenced Tuesday to more than three decades behind bars on a child pornography charge.
Jacob Ritchie, 37, of Wolcott, was sentenced in federal court to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography following a prior conviction for a child sex abuse offense. The sentence was announced by Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who handled the case, said from November 2021 and February 2022, Ritchie engaged in sexually explicit online communications with an undercover state police investigator who Ritchie believed was a 12-year-old female. During these conversations, Ritchie repeatedly asked the child to produce and send to him images of child pornography.
He also attempted to persuade the child to meet him for sex, and sent images of child pornography in an attempt to groom the child for sexual activity. The images depicted children as young as 8 engaged in sexual activity with adults.
In addition, Ritchie made numerous references to possible sexual contact with a minor relative while communicating with the undercover investigator.
In February 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at Ritchie’s residence, where they recovered a cell phone containing dozens of images of child pornography. Some of the images depicted the sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers, as well as children being subjected to violence. A subsequent search of Ritchie’s social media found that he engaged in multiple online conversations during which he openly discussed sexually abusing children and trading child pornography.
Ritchie admitted to sexually abusing multiple children, to include a child as young as 5.
He is a level 3 sex offender following child sexual abuse convictions in 2012, ’16 and ’17.
Ritchie was arrested following an investigation involving state police and Homeland Security Investigations.