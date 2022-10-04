ROCHESTER — A Wayne County sex offender faces a long prison sentence after admitting to a felony crime.
On Monday in federal court, Jacob Ritchie, 37, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography. His plea followed a prior conviction for child sexual abuse. The distribution charge has a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 80 years.
The plea was announced in a press release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case, said from November 2021 to February 2022 Ritchie engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover state police investigator. Ritchie thought he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl. During those conversations, Ritchie repeatedly asked the child to produce and send images of child pornography. He also tried to persuade the child to meet him for sex.
In addition, Ritchie sent images of child porn in an attempt to groom the child for sexual activity. The images depicted children as young as 8 engaged in sexual activity with adults.
Ritchie also made numerous references to possible sexual contact with a minor relative.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Ritchie’s home earlier this year, finding a cell phone containing dozens of images of child porn. Some of the images depicted the sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers, and children being subjected to violence.
A search of Ritchie’s social media found he engaged in multiple online conversations during which he openly discussed sexually abusing children and traded child porn. Ritchie admitted sexually abusing multiple children, including a child as young as 5.
Federal officials said Ritchie is a level 3 sex offender. He was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2012, ’16, and ’17.
Ritchie was arrested following an investigation by state police and Homeland Security Investigations.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.