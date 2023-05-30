WOLCOTT — Mark DeCracker and his Mural Mania crew are under the gun to complete the restoration of the Wolcott History Mural before it’s strawberry time.
“We really want to finish it for the Strawberry Festival June 17,” he said about the village’s annual celebration.
The Wolcott Lions Club commissioned Mural Mania — artists DeCracker, Bev Owen, Cory Reynolds and Christina Lauber — to restore the 16-by-32-foot mural that has hung on the west side of the Palace Theatre at 12053 E. Main St. since September 2016. Originally painted by Brenda Spencer of North Rose and Carly Trine of Wolcott, it hasn’t weathered the harsh Lake Ontario snows very well.
“It’s a beautiful mural, really,” DeCracker said about the piece, which he took off the theater in March and moved to the Rose Community Building.
DeCracker explained the varnish that was used on the mural originally probably was not appropriate for something that was being exposed to the elements of winter that Wolcott faces.
“It was cracking and chipping and it really wasn’t doing very well,” said Amber Roberts, who owns the theater. “It was an ongoing conversation (with the Lions Club) for the past couple of years. They had agreed to be responsible for the maintenance, so Joe Gregg from the club told us that they were going to take care of it.”
The mural depicts several landmarks in and the history of Wolcott and the surrounding areas. The upper left image is “Venus Rising From the Sea” fountain in downtown Wolcott.
“She is made of cast iron and is one of only eight in America,” according to the Wolcott Historical Society. “The statue arrived in September 1913. It was felt that with the installation of a public water system in the village, there should be some kind of public drinking fountain ‘for both man and beast.’ “
The statue cost about $875 back then. The money was raised “a few cents at a time. She has worn several different colors and at one time was painted a bronze color. Many objections were raised when she received the natural colors she now sports.”
That might be because the statue is topless. DeCracker joked that the restoration has made the statue “really stand out” in the mural.
The rest of the mural is less controversial. The center image shows the Wolcott Falls; the upper right image is Port Bay on Lake Ontario; the lower left is an apple orchard; and the lower right shows the Wolcott train depot.
DeCracker said the restoration is more than just paint; Owen and Lauber suffer from cancer, while Reynolds battles post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military. They look at the work they’ve done on many Mural Mania projects over the years with DeCracker as therapy that also allows them to give back to Wayne County.
Mural Mania, which now boasts at least one mural in every town and multiple murals in most of them, began in 2007. DeCracker and the late Noel Dobbins, who died later that year, started it with a mural on a trolley embankment in Lyons in memory of Dobbins’ father, Winston, a local pharmacist and avid history buff.
Fueled mostly by DeCracker’s unbridled enthusiasm, Mural Mania has garnered international attention. In 2016, the year the Wolcott mural was painted, DeCracker was busy with the Global Murals Conference, which was held in Rochester with the focus on Wayne County.