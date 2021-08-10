NORTH SYRACUSE — Wolcott resident Sydney Reppi has received a Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association Inc. Bruce W. Krupke Memorial Scholarship.
Krupke served as executive vice president of the Northeast Dairy Foods and Northeast Dairy Suppliers associations for 27 years before passing away in March 2020.
“We received many outstanding applications again this year, and it was a long and challenging process for the scholarship committee to narrow it down based on the quality of this year’s applicants,” said Bill Elliott, president of the NDSA Board of Directors.
Applicants must be an immediate family member of a current NDSA or a member company, or a student member of NDSA, who is enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year as a full-time undergraduate or trade school student, and have a GPA of 2.50 or greater to be eligible.
Scholarship information is made available after Feb. 1 each year, with applications and criteria found on the association’s website at www.neastda.org. Funding for the scholarships comes directly from the association’s annual dairy industry clambake, members’ dues supporting the association, and sponsorship of annual dairy industry events to help fund the scholarships each year.
Reppi is attending St. John Fisher College.