NEWARK — The leader of the Wolcott Village Police Department has been charged with rape.
State Police on Wednesday charged Zackery T. Powell, 33, of Newark, after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act.
Troopers said the charges stem from an alleged incident in the village of Newark in November of 2017.
They said Powell is the officer-in-charge of Wolcott police and that the incident occurred prior to him joining the department.
The charge is the third criminal indictment in the past year against Powell.