MORAVIA — Cayuga County sheriff’s investigators have arrested two Wayne County residents as part of a robbery probe.
Trent Goodrich, 21, of Wolcott, faces felony charges of robbery, grand larceny, computer tampering, and criminal mischief. Brittany Ludwig, 32, of Wolcott, faces felony charges of robbery, grand larceny and computer tampering.
The charges stem from an alleged robbery last month in Moravia. A male told police he was lured to a location, where he was assaulted and had property stolen from him.
Police arrested a juvenile male earlier this month and obtained warrants for the arrests of Goodrich and Ludwig.
Goodrich was arrested in Georgia on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to New York.
Ludwig was arrested by state police in Wayne County as part of an unrelated investigation. She was turned over to Cayuga County authorities and remanded to jail pending a preliminary hearing.