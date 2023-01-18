GALEN — Police said icy road conditions Tuesday morning could have contributed to a crash that left a Wolcott woman dead, although they can’t say so definitively.
Wayne County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Croft said Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, was driving south on Route 414 shortly after 9 a.m. when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and hit a truck driven by Chad Proper, 51, of Silver Springs, Wyoming County.
“Although it is still under investigation, it does appear weather was a factor ... but until we can determine all the factors involved we can’t speculate,” Croft wrote in an email to the Times later in the day.
Both vehicles went off the road and ended up in a ditch on the same side, with the tractor-trailer overturning. Proper was not injured.
Finch was pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner.
The accident prompted an emergency response that included firefighters from Clyde, Lyons, and Seneca Falls. Clyde Ambulance, Lyons Ambulance, and Wayne County Advanced Life Support also responded, as did state police.
While there were a number of crashes Tuesday morning in Ontario and Yates counties, not all were blamed on the weather. Some areas saw light freezing rain or sleet before it turned to rain.
“There was nothing noteworthy about the conditions,” Ontario County sheriff’s office Chief Deputy John Falbo said. “We had a few crashes earlier in the day, but maybe one of them was weather-related.”
According to Ontario County 911 dispatches, there was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 96 and County Road 7 in Manchester. There was also a report of a vehicle hitting a vacant house in East Bloomfield.
Seneca County sheriff's Lt. Tim O'Neill said a few vehicles went off the road Tuesday morning due to weather, but there were on major injuries.
In Yates County, Undersheriff Howard Davis said there were five property damage accidents in the western part of the county at approximately 7 a.m., mainly in the town of Italy. There was a crash with minor injuries in Barrington.
“We had a couple of highway notifications due to icy road surfaces,” Davis said.