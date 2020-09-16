SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed an employee at Wolffy’s Grill and Marina has tested positive for COVID-19, although officials are calling the risk of exposure to customers “likely very low.”
The business is on Lower Lake Road in Seneca Falls. Vickie Swinehart, the county’s public health director, said the employee is now isolated and being monitored by the health department.
She added that county officials, after working with restaurant management, have determined the risk of exposure to customers is likely very low. However, she wanted to alert the public out of an abundance of caution.
People who were at the Wolffy’s bar between 5-9 p.m. Sept. 9 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. They should contact their doctor and get tested if they develop symptoms.
Swinehart reminds people to do whatever they can to stop the spread of COVID-19, including using face coverings in public and social distancing. Anyone with questions can contact the health department at (315) 539-1920, see co.seneca.ny.us/gov/community/health, or check out the health department’s social media pages.