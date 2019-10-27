PENN YAN — Village police arrested a Tioga County woman Thursday after she allegedly jumped from a second-story window to avoid being captured.
Police said Katie L. Pelto, 37, of Spencer, was arrested on a warrant for violating probation on a criminal contempt charge. The Tioga County Probation Department asked Penn Yan police to execute the warrant, which was endorsed by a local judge.
Police found Pelto on Maiden Lane, but police said she barricaded herself inside an apartment and refused to come out. After some negotiations, police forced their way into the apartment.
Police said Pelto tried to jump from an upstairs window, but officers were waiting on the ground and took her into custody after breaking her fall. Police said Pelto suffered minor injuries and was treated by Penn Yan Ambulance personnel, but didn't need to be taken to a hospital.
Pelto was later turned over to Tioga County deputies.
Penn Yan police were assisted at the scene by Yates County deputies and a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer.