WOLCOTT — An Erie County woman faces manslaughter charges for her mother’s death in a Wayne County pedestrian incident.
In a press release, state police said troopers responded to East Port Bay Road in Wolcott at approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday for the report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation determined Lindsay M. Naab, 26, of Derby, hit her 57-year-old mother, Annette M. Naab of Derby, with an SUV.
Troopers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Annette Naab was pronounced dead at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
Lindsay Naab was charged with felony counts of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.