VICTOR — A New York City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Route 96.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, the accident happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. A vehicle driven by Henry Lopez, 82, of Brooklyn, went into the wrong lane and hit a vehicle driven by Kasey Wesley, 36, of Canandaigua, head on.
Gladys Villorente, 84, of Brooklyn, a backseat passenger in the Lopez vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She died from her injuries.
Lopez and a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, Daphne Lopez, 64, of Brooklyn, also were taken by ambulance to Strong.
Wesley was checked over at the scene by ambulance personnel and released.
Henry Lopez was ticketed for failure to keep right.
Deputies said the investigation continues, although neither impaired driving nor speed appear to be factors at this time.