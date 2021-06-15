POTTER — In what Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike called a “sad scene for everyone involved,” a town resident was killed Sunday afternoon when the horse-drawn buggy she was in was hit by a vehicle.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route 364 west of Voak Road. Spike said Robert Clark, 55, of Dundee, was driving west when he hit the buggy from behind.
The buggy was driven by Mahlon Horning, 66, of Potter. His wife, 67-year-old Ada Horning, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spike, who went to the scene, said Clark was given field sobriety tests but was not impaired. Clark told police he was adjusting his vehicle radio, looked up and saw the buggy, but was unable to avoid the collision.
“Sadly, this is another case in failing to share the road with a slow-moving vehicle, where the motor vehicle traveling 55 miles per hour rear-ends the 7 mph horse-and-buggy that was legally ... on the right side of the road with its SMV (slow-moving vehicle) emblem and reflectors,” said Spike, who speaks nationally on the subject of slow-moving vehicles including buggies and tractors.
“Any distraction by the motor-vehicle operator, in taking your eyes off the roadway, such a collision happens very quickly,” Spike added.
Mahlon Horning was flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Spike said Horning was discharged Monday.
The Hornings’ horse was injured in the collision and euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian from Eastview Veterinary Clinic. The buggy was demolished.
Clark’s vehicle had extensive damage on the front and right side. His wife, 53-year-old Nanci Clark, was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The accident prompted a heavy emergency response. In addition to sheriff’s office personnel, also responding were Penn Yan Ambulance, Potter Fire Department, Middlesex Ambulance, Medic 55, and personnel from the county office of emergency management.
Clark was later ticketed with following too closely and failure to use due caution while approaching a horse-and-buggy.