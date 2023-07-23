HURON — Two people who were swimming off a pontoon boat in the waters near Chimney Bluffs State Park Saturday became overcome in the water; bystanders were able to rescue a man, but could not find the woman who was with him.
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff said her body was later located in the water near she was last seen when the call for help came in at 2:07 p.m. She was 20 and the man was 28. They had apparently been on the rented pontoon boat with four other people when they entered the water for a swim.
Officers said the two, who are from Rochester, were not experienced swimmers. Police were not identifying them Sunday, waiting to notify next of kin.
The 911 call for help came in at about 2:07 p.m., stating that two people were struggling in the water having trouble reaching safety.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene where the man had just been pulled to shore and the woman had gone under water. Bystanders on the shore ran into the water and officers said they used a lifejacket to secure the man and then by pulling on the lifejacket they were able to get him to safety. Several people attempted to locate the woman by free-driving in the water around the area she was last seen, but ultimately could not locate her.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Dive Team, assisted by Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, road deputies and members of the New York State Police Aviation Unit’s Helicopter, troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard, found the woman under the water in the general vicinity of where she was last seen. Sheriff members were also assisted on scene by Eastern Wayne EMS and Silver Waters EMS. The man was transported from the scene to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, for precautionary checks and was later released.
Preliminary investigation shows that six people from the Rochester area had rented a pontoon boat for the day. They anchored offshore in the area of Chimney Bluffs State Park where several other boats were anchored. It’s the belief that the two people involved may have had minimal swimming experience, and the fact that there were some waves on the lake, may have contributed to the incident.
The United States Coast Guard conducted an inspection of the rented pontoon boat and concluded that all safety requirements were met and contained on the boat.