GENEVA — City police have filed felony charges against the woman involved in a standoff on Pulteney Street last week.
Glenda L. Pelham, 44, of Geneva, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
The charges stem from an incident that started just after 7:30 p.m. May 9, when officers responded to 118 Pulteney St. for a reported domestic incident involving a male and female. The male told police the female fired a gun once inside the residence, but he was not hit and went outside.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said there are at least four apartments in the building; other residents were evacuated. Pulteney Street was shut down to vehicular and foot traffic between Washington and William streets, and nearby residents were told to stay in their homes.
Officers were able to talk to the woman, but Passalacqua said she refused to come out. Police negotiators talked to the woman for several hours without success before the Ontario County SWAT Team was called in and forced entry into the building.
The female was taken into custody without further incident and sent to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic for mental health treatment.
Passalacqua said the incident lasted about 5½ hours and that no one was injured.
The incident prompted an emergency response that also included the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Canandaigua police, state police, Seneca County sheriff’s office, Geneva Fire Department, and Finger Lakes Ambulance.
After the scene was cleared, authorities seized several firearms and a large amount of ammunition from the residence.