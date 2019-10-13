HONEOYE — One of the two people arrested earlier this year in a high-profile Ontario County animal cruelty case now faces new charges.
Jane W. Justice, 70, who deputies said is homeless, was charged Friday by deputies and county humane society officers with six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
In August, Justice and her husband — Richard — were charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty after dozens of sick and infested dogs were seized from their home in Naples. Those dogs were later dubbed the “Naples 85,” and since then most have been adopted.
Jane Justice was arrested on the new charges Friday after she was stopped by a deputy in Honeoye. The deputy saw six Cairn terrier puppies in her vehicle that humane society officials said Justice separated from their mother when they were two to three weeks old, after the mother was turned over to the Livingston County dog control officer on Sept. 25.
The deputy seized the puppies, which humane society officials said were infested with fleas and parasites. The puppies are now being cared for at the society shelter in Hopewell.
Justice was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.