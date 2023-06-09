CANANDAIGUA — A woman who stole thousands of dollars from the Geneva dental practice where she was employed will spend some time behind bars.
Breanna Reed, 30, of Farmington, was sentenced Thursday by Ontario County Judge Frederick Reed (no relation) to six months in the county jail and five years’ probation. A jury convicted her earlier this year on a felony charge of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Hastings prosecuted the case with ADA Victoria Porter. Hastings said Reed, over the course of four months in 2021, kept 11 deposit envelopes from her employer instead of taking them to the bank. Hastings said the amount of cash and checks in those envelopes totaled more than $20,000.
Police and prosecutors declined to name the dental office.
Hastings said the office conducted a thorough investigation and Geneva police continued looking into the matter, resulting in Reed’s arrest.
Hastings said Reed returned about $16,000 to the dental office. Judge Reed also ordered Breanna Reed to pay restitution of more than $2,500 to the dental office for the stolen money that was not returned or reimbursed.
Following the trial, Hastings said Reed pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor petit larceny charge in Hopewell Town Court and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.