CANANDAIGUA — A Manchester woman will be serving a short prison term for meddling in her son’s attempted murder case.
Sheryl Cerroni, 56, was sentenced Thursday by Ontario County Judge Frederick Reed to 1 1/3 to 4 years on a felony count of intimidating a victim. She was convicted in a jury trial last month.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said it is the maximum sentence permitted for the charge.
The charge is related to an October 2020 shooting at Lakeside Village Apartments on Jefferson Avenue in Canandaigua. Police said Cerroni’s son, Michael Delgado of Manchester, shot at another person several times during a large fight in the parking lot. No one was hit by gunfire.
Delgado and another Manchester man, Donavan Paddock, were arrested several months later after what Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen called an extensive investigation. Delgado faces charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, while Paddock faces a weapons charge; their trials are pending.
Ritts said a grand jury notice in Delgado’s case went out March 9, 2021. The next day, Cerroni — while in her vehicle — followed three witnesses to the primary victim’s home in Canandaigua and said, “All you (racial slur) are going to die” and “My son doesn’t deserve this.”
Ritts added that Cerroni drove by the home multiple times, repeating her threats, and the victim reported the incident to police. Cerroni was arrested a short time later.
Cerroni also faces a misdemeanor count of jury tampering. Ritts said while Cerroni was walking into the courthouse for her trial, she allegedly told a sworn juror “The DA hates me” and “The DA wants to put me in jail.” The juror, who reported the alleged incident to court staff, was replaced by an alternate and the trial continued.