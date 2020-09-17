PENN YAN — A Steuben County woman under the influence of drugs when she caused a Yates County crash was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Danielle Sexton, 34, of Canisteo, was sentenced by Yates County Judge Jason Cook to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by a combined influence of drugs.
The charges stem from an April 2019 crash at the intersection of Ferguson Corners and Hall roads in Benton. Police said Sexton ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle driven by William Spears of Penn Yan.
Spears was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Sexton was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong.
At the time of the crash, Sexton had a previous DWAI-drugs conviction in Steuben County.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said toxicology reports showed Sexton was under the influence of several drugs, including fentanyl.
“Impaired and intoxicated drivers represent one of the greatest risks to other motorists and pedestrians. Despite the serious injuries caused by the defendant, things still could have been worse,” Casella said. “That is why it is important to make it known that such wanton behavior will be met with serious consequences.”
The crash was at the same intersection of a 2016 accident that seriously injured a retired Penn Yan school official, Richard “Dick” Shaver. The impaired driver in that case, a 23-year-old, was later sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for vehicular assault and driving under the influence of drugs.